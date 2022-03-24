Abbotsford International Airport breaks half-million passenger mark for 2021

According to numbers from Destination BC, YXX bounces back after a big dip in 2020

After a big dip in the numbers in 2020, the Abbotsford International Airport bounced back and cracked the half-million passenger mark for 2021.

Recently released numbers from Destination British Columbia calculated a total of 503,955 passengers arriving at YXX, which was an increase of 59.7 per cent from 2020’s total of 315,578.

January, February and March of 2021 were all significantly down from 2020, seeing drops in passengers of 84.1, 88 and 78.7 per cent respectively. February saw the lowest amount of passengers all year, with 8,504 passengers touching down.

Volume began a turnaround starting in April and continued for the rest of the year. August was the busiest month, with 103,245 passengers arriving – a jump of 409 per cent from 2020.

September (83,008) and October (75,815) were the next two highest months volume wise.

The 2021 and 2020 totals were hit hard by restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. 2019 was YXX’s busiest year on record, as it passed the one-million mark for the year on Dec. 30, 2019. The total for 2019 ended up at 1,008,116.

Prior to 2020, YXX had increased in passenger volume five years in a row starting in 2015. The 2021 number was actually slightly higher than the 2015 number of 487,833 passengers.

Past totals also include: 530,643 (2016), 677,653 (2017) and 842,212 (2018).

For more, visit destinationbc.ca/tourism-industry-dashboard.

