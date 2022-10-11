Abbotsford fire with heavy smoke was a farm tractor

Thick smoke close to buildings had many worried for farm animals

Smoke and flames were visible from Highway 1 in Abbotsford near Whatcom Road on Thursday afternoon. (Anngela Bayer photo)

Abbotsford fire crews dealt with a fire near Whatcom Road on Tuesday afternoon.

The department confirmed that they were called out at about 2:30 p.m. when a large farm tractor caught fire at 1363 Whatcom Road. Crews were able to contain the fire to the tractor and a small area of vegetation surrounding the tractor, they said.

No injuries were reported.

The smoke was thick and visible from Highway 1, and many were sharing images online concerned that a barn and animals had been affected.

