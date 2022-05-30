Abbotsford Alano Club gets facelift with $35,000 gaming grant

Flooring, lighting all being improved at busy meeting place for those in recovery

The Abbotsford Alano Club Society is getting some gaming funds that will help fix up their meeting space this year.

The $35,000 grant was announced as part of the final round of Community Gaming Grants. The society is the only Abbotsford organization awarded funds in this round.

With this final round of 2021-22 funding, the Community Gaming Grants capital projects program is providing $3.8 million to 51 not-for-profit organizations throughout B.C. for upgrades to community infrastructure, updated technology and new equipment. This is in addition to $5 million in capital funding for 45 not-for-profit groups announced in January 2022.

The Abbotsford Alano Club Society needed the funds to help with renovations of their building, at 2584 Cyril Street. These renovations are to replace their 20-year-old ceiling tiles, upgrade to LED lighting as the current fluorescent bulbs are discontinued, and replace linoleum flooring that has fallen into disrepair.

Posts on their Facebook page show they are already making their way through those repairs.

The clubhouse hosts many different forms of meetings and get-togethers for their members, and is an alcohol and drug free drop-in center for recovering alcoholics and their families. Coffee, snacks and meals are available at reasonable prices.

For more information on how the Abbotsford Alano Club Society can help, phone 604-859-1601.

