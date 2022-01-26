The Rocket Science S.T.E.M. camp will run virtually during spring break. (Submitted photo)

Abbotsford Airshow, Gearbots Educational Resources bring back Rocket Science camp

Virtual format of camp open to students aged nine and up, will run during spring break

The Abbotsford International Airshow and GearBots Educational Resources are once again partnering up to host virtual Rocket Science S.T.E.M. Camps during the spring break period for students aged nine and up.

Camp participants will learn about space flight, the physics of aerodynamics and space orbit, then build and test their own spacecraft. The virtual camps combine online instruction with interactive, digital activities utilizing the Kerbal Space Program space flight simulation game.

Online sessions will be three hours long and occur on weekdays between March 14 to 18 and March 28 to April 1. There are a total of five different camp schedules to choose from. Each camp is limited to 12 students to provide maximum engagement and organizers believe they will sell out fast based on last year’s success.

For more information or to book a spot, please visit gearbots.org.

