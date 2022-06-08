Abbotsford Canada Day celebrations return to in-person gatherings

Community can celebrate together for the first time since 2019 on July 1

In-person celebrations for Canada Day are returning to Abbotsford for the first time since 2019. (File photo)

Abbotsford’s Canada Day celebrations will return to an in-person set-up, as the City of Abbotsford announced that festivities are back at Exhibition Park on July 1.

The daylong event will be the first in-person Canada Day for Abbotsford since 2019. 2020 saw a virtual celebration, while 2021 featured a drive-thru event at Tradex.

City officials announced that they are working with local artists and community partners to put together an event for residents of all ages to enjoy, thanks in part to funding provided by the Government of Canada.

RELATED: Drive-thru at Tradex planned for 2021 Canada Day in Abbotsford

The community celebration will begin with a parade down South Fraser Way from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The parade will be followed by a free family festival at Exhibition Park with interactive play zones and activities including mini golf, digging for treasures, a close up animatronic dinosaur experience and the Dogwood Pacesetters dog show.

The event will also feature live community entertainment, including performances by Ashley Pater and The Springmans, a multi-cultural themed food truck festival, and a community showcase with local artists providing live art demonstrations.

As part of the community celebrations, the City will once again be presenting the Order of Abbotsford and other civic recognition awards in the evening.

RELATED: Abbotsford celebrates Canada Day in a virtual way

Events at Exhibition Park will continue until approximately 10 p.m. and the day will conclude with a fireworks show finale.

Applications are now being accepted the community showcase, main stage entertainment and volunteers. Organizations and individuals can register for any of these activities at abbotsford.ca/canadaday.

A complete schedule of the day’s events along with an activities map, entertainment schedule and more information can be found at abbotsford.ca/canadaday.

abbotsfordCanadaCanada Day