Burnaby RCMP have arrested a man suspected of sexual assault. (Photo courtesy of Burnaby RCMP)

Burnaby RCMP have arrested a man suspected of sexual assault. (Photo courtesy of Burnaby RCMP)

86-year-old Burnaby man arrested for allegedly pinching young boy’s buttocks

Man has been released with conditions while police investigate

Burnaby RCMP have arrested an 86-year-old man who is suspected of sexually assaulted a young boy in a local mall food court.

Police say they received a number of tips from people after releasing a photo of the man on Sunday (Sept. 11).

He is alleged to have “grabbed and pinched a six-year-old boy’s buttocks” in the food court of the Metrotown mall on Sept. 9.

Within hours of releasing the photo, police say they were able to identify the 86-year-old and arrest him. He was released with numerous conditions while police continue their investigation. No charges have been laid.

READ ALSO: Man shot dead in Burnaby, burned-out vehicle found nearby

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

lowermainlandRCMPSeniorssexual assault

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Homeless man seriously injured in stabbing in Mission

Just Posted

A man who was stabbed in Mission on Monday night (Sept. 12) is recovering after suffering serious injuries. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Homeless man seriously injured in stabbing in Mission

The work of artist Kate Major is featured in the newest exhibit, The Allure of Water, at Kariton Art Gallery.
Abbotsford Arts Council presents The Allure of Water

Tourists stand outside of Westminster Place in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest reigning monarch, will lay in state at Westminster Palace from Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Markus Schreiber
Schools, Crown Corps. to close as Horgan declares Sept. 19 a holiday to mourn the queen

Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected at a commercial Chilliwack poultry operation. (Photo by Kira Erickson/South Whidbey Record)
Avian flu detected at Chilliwack poultry farm