A person who bought a Lotto 6/49 ticket in Chilliwack matched all six numbers winning $8 million in the March 9, 2022 draw. (Playnow.com)

$8 million Lotto 6/49 winning ticket sold in Chilliwack

Local winner of March 9 draw matched all six numbers

Someone in Chilliwack woke up a lot richer on Thursday.

One Lotto 6/49 winner from Chilliwack in the March 9 draw matched all six numbers, earning a prize pot of $8,068,948.30.

The winning numbers were 16, 25, 31, 34, 40, and 42.

In addition to the jackpot, tickets purchased in B.C. scored three other big prizes; A ticket purchased in Victoria and a ticket purchased on PlayNow.com both matched 4/4 numbers to win the top Extra prize of $500,000 each, and a ticket purchased in New Westminster matched five out of six numbers plus the bonus for $100,774.60.

The odds of winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot are 1 in 13,983,816.

All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize. The specific retail location where the winning lottery ticket was purchased, and the lottery winners’ name(s) will be announced after the winner has come forward to claim their prize.

