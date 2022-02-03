TransLink bus. (TransLink/Twitter)

26 buses left with smashed windows in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside in under 3 weeks

Police believe that whoever smashed windows did so from inside the buses

Police are investigating after 26 buses had their windows smashed within a three week period in Vancouver.

According to a Thursday (Feb. 3) press release from Vancouver police, windows on 26 buses have been broken since Jan. 17.

A joint Vancouver Police Department and Metro Vancouver Transit Police investigation has determined that the projectiles being used to break the windows are likely being launched from inside the buses.

“In each of these cases, the broken windows weren’t immediately noticed by the drivers or reported by the passenger,” said Transit Police Const. Amanda Steed. “It was only after the drivers finished their shift that the damage was discovered.”

Investigators said that all the windows were shattered while the buses were being driven between Gore and Cambie streets in the early morning hours.

Anyone who witnesses these incidents or has any information is being asked to call 604-717-0613.

