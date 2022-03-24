2022 Pacific Agriculture Show supports rebuilding of agricultural community

The Pacific Agriculture Show will be held at Tradex March 31 to April 2. (Submitted photo)

B.C.’s largest agricultural event, the Pacific Agriculture Show, is back for an in-person event that takes place March 31 to April 2 at the Tradex Centre.

“This is an extra special this year for us. After the challenging past two years, including the devastating flooding that impacted our local farmers, I think everyone in the ag farm community is ready to get together and check out the latest equipment and machinery,” said Jim Shepard, producer of the Pacific Agriculture Show.

“Last year our show went completely virtual due to COVID, so we’re thrilled to be able to see everyone in person again. We’re looking forward to bringing the community back together.”

The show will be introducing several new features for the community to enjoy. This includes a beer garden with Barnside Brewing, the popular Aldor Acres Petting Zoo, and a Farmers Market featuring local purveyors on Saturday.

For the first time ever, the show has partnered with Barnside Brewing, a Delta-based craft brewery, to host a beer garden over the three-day event. In addition, there will be several food trucks on site throughout the show where guests can enjoy delicious cuisine from G’s Donairs, Wings, Teriyaki Express, Trucking BBQ and more.

This year’s show date is a departure from the past because of the surge in the Omicron variant of COVID. The show has always been held at the end of January.

“I’ve never made so many phone calls getting things together so quickly,” Shepard said. “But I was given a lot of encouragement from everyone to make it happen.”

Visitors will be able to see over 300 exhibitors including a large display of all the latest equipment from major manufacturers including: Kubota, John Deere, Bobcat, JCB, Mahindra, Deutz Fahr, Wacker Neusen, Cat, and many others.

The annual Horticultural Growers’ Short Course and CannaTech West conference are also back, featuring a range of speakers and topics relative to agricultural commodities.

Industry leaders and experts will be in attendance throughout the show. This includes the BC Agriculture Council, the BC Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries, and the City of Abbotsford Economic Development. The Agri-tech Venture Acceleration Program will be be onsite featuring start up and early stage agri-tech companies in the Fraser Valley.

The Pacific Agriculture Show takes place from March 31 to April 2 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The full schedule of speakers and topics can be found at agricultureshow.net was well as ticket information.

