2 people stabbed at business next to Richmond RCMP station

Two people are in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, after they were stabbed at a business next to the Richmond RCMP station Wednesday morning (Nov. 16).

Police say they found the two stabbing victims around 10:56 a.m., at 11511 No. 5 Road. According to Google Streetview, the address appears to be a Rove Concepts furniture warehouse.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, but was later found and arrested near Highway 1 on the Clearbrook Road exit in Abbotsford, shortly after noon. Police say the suspect is believed to be associated with the business where the stabbing occurred.

They say there is no further risk to the public.

