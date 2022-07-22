The two suspects stole a car in Kelowna on Thursday and have since been arrested. RCMP are no longer asking residents to be on the lookout for them. (File photo)

The two suspects stole a car in Kelowna on Thursday and have since been arrested. RCMP are no longer asking residents to be on the lookout for them. (File photo)

2 men arrested after allegedly stealing car in Kelowna then fleeing to Midway

The two men evaded police after stealing a car in Kelowna and abandoning it in Midway

Midway RCMP arrested two suspects allegedly connected to an abandoned stolen car that was the subject of a police chase.

Two men reportedly stole a vehicle in Kelowna on July 21. Police attempted to stop the vehicle as it headed towards Midway.

The vehicle was found near an embankment in the area of Florence Street and Fritz Road.

In an earlier release RCMP asked Midway residents to watch for anyone who might have been involved.

READ MORE: 2 suspects at large after stealing vehicle in Kelowna, fleeing police en route to Midway

@audreyygunn
editor@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

NewsRCMP

Previous story
Cariboo group relaunches services for pregnant people with substance use disorders
Next story
Heavy police presence at Bridal Falls east of Chilliwack as search for suspected killer continues

Just Posted

A view from the corner of Bridal Falls Road and Cheam Road where there was a heavy police presence east of Chilliwack on Friday, July 22, 2022. (Adam Louis/ Black Press Media)
Heavy police presence at Bridal Falls east of Chilliwack as search for suspected killer continues

Brandon Wheat Kings defenceman and new Abbotsford Canucks player Chad Nychuk (left) tries to defend Rebels forward Chris Douglas during 2019 WHL action. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)
Abbotsford Canucks sign defenceman Chad Nychuk

A Canada goose that had fishing line wrapped around its legs and a hook embedded in its neck was treated through Elizabeth’s Wildlife Centre and released back to Mill Lake on Friday (July 22). (Submitted photo)
Goose released in Abbotsford after being tangled in fishing line and having hook in neck

The board of the annual Abbotsford Agrifair is hoping to secure long-term funding from the city. (Abbotsford News file photo)
Abbotsford Agrifair seeks long-term funding commitment from city

Pop-up banner image ×