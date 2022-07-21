RCMP logo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

2 fatal ATV collisions within 10 days in northern B.C., police confirm

An ATV collision on July 9 resulted in the death of a young female

Terrace RCMP have confirmed two recent fatal ATV collisions within 10 days of one another.

An ATV collision on July 9 resulted in the death of a young female. Family report the young woman was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

When the paramedics arrived, family said her injuries were severe and she was taken to the hospital where it was determined she sustained heavy brain damage and was being kept alive though life support.

RCMP did not comment or provide more details on the other death of a young person.

Terrace RCMP Cst. Kelly Cates said it’s important to follow manufacturer’s instructions regarding passengers and recommended age for riders when using ATVs.

“Of course at the top of the list of ATV safety is to always wear a properly-fitted helmet and protective eyewear and clothing.”

Drivers are reminded to ride sober, ride with others and not alone, supervise riders under 16 years old and lend your ATV to skilled riders only, said Cates.

This report will be updated

AccidentsDeath

Previous story
New York reports 1st US polio case in nearly a decade
Next story
Former auto-wrecking site approved for 50-lot subdivision in west Abbotsford

Just Posted

A petition has been started to delay the development of the Cooper farm on McMillan Road. (Photo by Marlisa Power)
Petition aims to delay development of Cooper farm in Abbotsford

Abbotsford’s Kohn Olischefski has signed with the AHL’s Rochester Americans. (Rochester Americans photo)
Abbotsford’s Kohen Olischefski signs with Rochester Americans

A seven-acre property on Swensson Road on the Abbotsford-Aldergrove border has been approved for a 50-lot subdivision.
Former auto-wrecking site approved for 50-lot subdivision in west Abbotsford

The Abbotsford Canucks 2022-23 schedule has been released. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford Canucks 2022-23 schedule released

Pop-up banner image ×