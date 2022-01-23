The Mission Correctional Institution in Mission, B.C. is pictured Tuesday, April 14, 2020.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward.

19 Mission Institution staff test positive for COVID-19

No inmates have tested positive, says Correctional Service Canada

A total of 19 staff from Mission Institution’s medium and minimum security units have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Correctional Service Canada (CSC).

All staff who test positive are required to self-isolate at home until they are cleared for work, and the return-to-work protocols for asymptomatic high-risk contacts meet or exceed provincial public health guidance, according to CSC.

A CSC spokesperson called it an “evolving situation,” but no inmates are currently testing positive.

“We have not brought any COVID-19 positive staff back to work, with or without symptoms, until they are fully recovered,” the spokesperson said.

They said there are protocols in place to work with public health authorities to return staff to the workplace, if needed, to maintain critical public safety services.

Protocols include returning asymptomatic staff who’ve finished most of their 10-day isolation, rapid testing and work isolation measures, CSC said, adding staff are required to perform a rapid test and attest to a negative result before entering the site.

Two other Fraser Valley prisons are currently experiencing outbreaks. Matsqui Institution has had 44 inmates test positive for COVID-19, and Kent Institution has had 93 inmates test positive, with 18 cases among staff.

Mission Institution struggled with staff shortages after suffering one of Canada’s worst prison outbreaks at the start of the pandemic, which cut its guard workforce down to approximately 60 per cent of its normal capacity by the end of 2020.

RELATED: 28 inmates at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford test positive for COVID-19

RELATED: Staff shortages plague Mission Institution following recovery from COVID-19 outbreak

Mission

