18-year-old killed in gang-related shooting on Burnaby highway: police

A teen was killed while riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle in Burnaby Saturday (Aug. 6), in what police are calling a gang-related shooting.

The driver of the vehicle called 911 shortly before 2:30 p.m. after his passenger Meysam Zaki was shot and killed, while the two were travelling along the Trans-Canada Highway near the Kensington overpass.

Emergency crews and Burnaby RCMP were called to the scene, where Zaki was determined to be deceased and the unidentified driver was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Two hours later, at about 4:30 p.m., Burnaby RCMP were called to a vehicle fire in the 1100-block of Eastlawn Drive, near Beecher Park. The vehicle on fire is believed to be the same one the shooters used: a black Mercedes Benz SUV.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, who have taken over the case, released Zaki’s identity Sunday morning in the hopes that witnesses will come forward and help construct a timeline leading up to his death.

Police haven’t determined exactly where the shooting occurred, but say the vehicle that was shot at pulled over westbound on the Trans-Canada Highway in Burnaby, near the Kensington exit. They believe the incident is linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage from the highway between 2 and 3 p.m., or the area of Beecher Park between noon and 5 p.m. are asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

