17-year-old Chilliwack boy killed in single-vehicle crash late Sunday night

A memorial at the location of a single vehicle crash that killed a 17-year-old Chilliwack boy on Camp River Road ion May 22, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

A memorial including a cross made from skateboard decks is up at the site where a 17-year-old boy died in a motor vehicle crash on Camp River Road on Sunday (May 22) night.

At about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, emergency responders were dispatched to the scene across from a dairy farm along the slough. A car was off the road into trees and partially submerged in the water of Camp Slough.

In addition to the driver there were three passengers in the vehicle. The 17-year-old boy was trapped and unresponsive when firefighters arrived.

The “X” marks the approximate location of a single vehicle crash that killed a 17-year-old Chilliwack boy on Camp River Road on May 22, 2022. (GoogleMaps)

Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Krista Vrolyk said that tragically the boy died. The three others were treated for injuries.

“I can tell you that speed and alcohol are being examined,” Vrolyk told The Progress.

“Victim services in School District 33 have been engaged for whoever needs it.”

At this time, The Progress is not printing the victim’s name as it has not been officially released nor publicized by friends or family.

“Our deepest and most heartfelt condolences go out,” Vrolyk said. “This is a tragic incident that will have a profound impact on our community for a long time for sure.”

Young people dying in vehicle crashes along Chilliwack waterways is all too common.

In 2020, two young women, Ruby Kingma and Rachel Plowman, died as passengers in a car crash along Ballam Road into the Fraser River.

That crash was near the memorial for Connor Dash and Gerritt Niessen who died when the pickup truck they were travelling in went into the Fraser River off Ballam Road in 2016.

