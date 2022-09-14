IHIT and Burnaby RCMP are investigating after one man was shot dead in the 4700-block of Hastings Street Tuesday (Sept. 13) night. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man shot dead in Burnaby, burned-out vehicle found nearby

Shooting occurred around 11 p.m. in the 4700-block of Hastings Street

B.C.’s homicide team is investigating after a shooting in Burnaby Tuesday (Sept. 13) night that left one man dead.

Burnaby RCMP were called to the 4700-block of Hastings Street shortly after 11 p.m. for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found one man dead.

The strip of the street is packed full of businesses and eateries.

About 20 minutes later, police responded to a vehicle fire in the 8200-block of Burnlake Drive, about nine kilometres from the shooting site. The area is mostly residential.

The fatal shooting and burned-out vehicle pattern is one police in the Lower Mainland most often attribute to gang violence. They have not, however, commented on whether that is the case with this latest incident.

IHIT is asking anyone who witnessed the incidents or who has dash-cam footage from either of the two areas to reach out to them. Specifically, they are looking for footage in the area of Hastings Street and Beta Avenue between 10 and 11:20 p.m., and in the area of Burnlake Drive and Government Road between 11 and 11:45 p.m.

IHIT can be reached at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Traffic on Hastings Street between Gamma Avenue and Beta Avenue is expected to be impacted through the morning Wednesday.

