1 dead after being struck on Highway 1 in Chilliwack Sunday

Emergency crews were on scene at a fatal pedestrian collision on Highway 1 on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)

One person is dead following a pedestrian collision on Highway 1 in Chilliwack Sunday evening.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 20 in the westbound lanes of the highway just east of the Lickman Road exit.

There was a report that the victim was struck by more than one vehicle, but RCMP could not confirm that.

Chilliwack RCMP did confirm the person was declared dead at the scene and that the driver, or drivers, were co-operating with police, but could not provide further information.

“It remains under investigation by BC Coroners Service,” said RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk.

The RCMP’s Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) had Highway 1 blocked westbound for more than four hours while they conducted the investigation.

While emergency crews were on scene, an RCMP vehicle which was blocking traffic was struck by another vehicle. The police officer was not in the vehicle at the time and no one was seriously injured as a result of the subsequent collision.

