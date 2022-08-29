What does – and should – local tourism look like? Have your say, Abbotsford!

Take Tourism Abbotsford’s resident survey and be entered to win some awesome prizes

As the Tourism Abbotsford team looks ahead at their goals for the next five years, and how to reach them, they want the community to also share their ideas.

As the team at Tourism Abbotsford embarks on their next five-year strategic plan, they want to include the people who know the community best: You!

To do that, Abbotsford residents and business owners are encouraged to take Tourism Abbotsford’s new resident survey, which asks for feedback on the value of the tourism industry, perceptions of Abbotsford as a community and visitor destination, its strengths, and new features that could make it even more appealing, for example.

“We recognize the importance of working collaboratively with our community and all residents of Abbotsford,” explains Barb Roberts, Manager, Marketing & Communications. “As we look ahead at our goals for the next five years, and how we plan to reach them, we want to make sure that the people most in the know about Abbotsford, and those affected by the visitor economy have a chance to share their ideas.”

As a Destination Marketing Organization working on behalf of more than 300 marketing partners, Tourism Abbotsford strives to inspire visitors to experience our “handmade and homegrown community” and ensure stakeholders and partners have the tools and resources they need to provide a quality visitor experience.

Complete Survey and Enter to Win!

Complete a resident survey today here or at Tourismabbotsford.ca, and you’ll be entered to win one of 10, $25 gift cards to local spots. The survey will remain open until Sept. 7.

There’s an app for that

Don’t miss a thing coming up in Abbotsford!

Tourism Abbotsford also leads the delivery of Visitor Services for the community and the team encourages locals and visitors alike to stay up to date with the latest events, activities and local news with the Tourism Abbotsford app.

Not only is it regularly updated with community events, it’s also filled with great ideas for things to do and experience, right in your own backyard!

Find links to download the app for both Apple and Android devices at Tourism Abbotsford.ca/plan

Planning an event? Tourism Abbotsford is here to help!

Whether it’s the welcome return of your organization’s youth hockey tournament, an outdoor adventure show or a brand new food festival showcasing all that’s produced in Abbotsford, the Tourism Abbotsford team is here to help you plan your event.

With all the expertise you need to welcome both locals and visitors, get in touch today at 604-859-1721 or visit online at tourismabbotsford.ca.

abbotsfordTourism