New fall food festival celebrates Abbotsford’s bounty!

Taste of Abby runs Sep. 9 - 18, with fun culinary events and a deep dive into our agriculture

Restaurants and craft beer, wine and spirit makers around Abbotsford will be featuring new menu items throughout the Taste of Abby Fall Food Festival! Find a full list of events and participating businesses at tasteofabby.ca. Robyn Bessenger Photo.

Celebrate the fall harvest with the new Taste of Abby Fall Food Festival! Treat your palate to Abbotsford’s deep history, diverse food culture, and delicious culinary cultivations from Sep. 9 to 18 with an enticing calendar of events.

“We are thrilled to launch the first ever Taste of Abby Fall Food festival. This celebration will continue to build Abbotsford as an epicentre of food and agriculture,” states Craig Nichols, Executive Director of Tourism Abbotsford.

Find full details at tasteofabby.ca.

Sep. 9 to 18: Seasonal Experiences

Restaurants and craft beer, wine and spirit makers around Abbotsford will be featuring new menu items throughout the festival! Keep it local with fresh ingredients sourced right here in our city.

“Living and working in Abbotsford, surrounded by rich fields full of amazing ingredients and produce, is such a gift. Restaurant 62 is proud to serve as much locally-sourced seasonal produce as possible. We believe the best of everything we serve shines when it is fresh, harvested at its peak, and handled simply,” says Je Massey, Executive Chef and Co-Owner of Restaurant 62, one of the restaurants participating in Taste of Abby.

“Field House is committed to showcasing local agriculture through its products and helping people to understand where and how local food is grown and its important role in our community,” Josh Vanderheide, Owner of Field House Brewing Co. and Farms.

See a full list of featured restaurants at tasteofabby.ca/restaurants-dining.

Sep. 9: Night Market

5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Jubilee Park, 2552 McCallum Rd., Abbotsford.

Live music, artisan shopping, and unique vendors including farmers, chefs and wine, beer, and cider makers. Tickets are $35, and include general admission plus eight tokens for small food plates and beverages. Buy tickets here, or follow the link through tasteofabby.ca.

Celebrate Abbotsford’s rich agriculture and talented chefs, brewers, distillers and winemakers at the Taste of Abby Fall Food Festival! Robyn Bessenger Photo.

Sep. 11: Food Security, Food Sustainability, and Ag-Tech Conversations

Tourism Abbotsford is launching a YouTube video series featuring solutions-forward presentations. Topics include vertical agriculture, teaching gardens, food systems vulnerabilities, local cellular agriculture and more!

Sep. 15: Downtown Abbotsford Art & Wine Walk

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Check in at Steam Alley, 2553 Montrose Ave.

Twice a year, downtown businesses open their doors after hours and host local artists displaying their amazing work. Grab your tickets, support the arts, explore downtown and have a great night out with your friends.

Sep. 16, 17 and 18: Abbotsford Block Party Food Truck Festival

Abbotsford Exhibition Park, 32470 Haida Drive

Food, rides and vibes at this free event!

Sep. 18: Awards Event

2 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Tavern on the Green, 35997 McKee Rd.

The first ever Taste of Abby Food & Farm Awards will recognize Abbotsford’s best culinary talents and agricultural producers, co-presented by the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Abbotsford.

Find all the details at tasteofabby.ca, and follow the festival on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

