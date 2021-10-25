How this local grocery store makes you feel like family

Otter Co-op was founded nearly 100 years ago with the intention to create a true space for community, and has made this their priority for almost a century. Visit one of the Co-op’s two local food stores – at Mt. Lehman and East Abbotsford.

Think all grocery stores are the same? Well, think again. Community, family and home can be the feeling you experience when visiting your local grocery store. Otter Co-op was created by its community in order to best serve the community itself, making it feel like a home away from home every time you visit.

Local Products

As Otter Co-op prioritizes the community in every way, they’ve made it a mission to support local businesses and farms by supplying local products in their Abbotsford locations. When you visit, it not only feels like a welcoming space but you know you are supporting the communities around you with every purchase. In both Abbotsford locations, you get to taste and experience all that makes up the gorgeous area from fresh local produce, to unique artisanal treats. During your next visit, look for the “Made in BC” label to find local products!

Community First

Otter Co-op was founded nearly 100 years ago with the intention to create a true space for community, and has made this their priority for almost a century. The Otter board is made up of community members who work to benefit their local regions, which is why each location is unique in its offerings to best serve those around them and bring value back into the community. There is a peace that comes from knowing where you shop goes back into the community 100 per cent and can support the people and businesses around you.

Beyond their in-store practices, Otter Co-op supports the community by directly investing in it. In this last year, they’ve donated over $407,000 to support their surrounding communities and initiatives. Community is the priority, in every way, for this organization.

Welcome

The term ‘co-op’ might scare people away at first glance as it often means ‘exclusive’ or membership only. For the Otter Co-op Abbotsford locations, this couldn’t be farther from the truth! Otter Co-op is welcome to any non-members and members alike to ensure no community member is not included. So don’t sweat not having the membership card, you are always welcome at Otter Co-op.

Visit one of Otter Co-op’s Food Store locations here: Mt. Lehman and East Abbotsford.

Retail