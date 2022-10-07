Flexotone Reviews – Scam or Legit? What to Know Before Buy!

Joint issues are more common in aging individuals, with some experts claiming that poor cellular health and a lack of nutrients are the primary cause of joint issues. Each joint is made of bones, cartilage, and synovial fluid. The fluid lubricates the two joints’ ends and acts as a shock absorber during movement and impact. However, aging can cause a decline in synovial fluid leading to joint pain. Similarly, poor immunity can increase inflammation markers resulting in joint discomfort.

Most medical experts recommend rest, topical creams, and pain medication to combat joint problems. However, these solutions offer little relief and short-term reprieve from inflammation and pain and do not address the root of joint pain. In addition, depending on the frequency of use, they can cause more than a few side effects from long-term use.

Dr. Ernest Pramza is the creator of the Flexotone dietary supplement. He claims that the nutrients inside the formula can address the root of joint issues and liberate users from chronic discomforts.

How does the supplement work? Is Flexotone effective? Who can use it? Continue reading this review to learn more about the Flexotone Joint Supplement.

About Flexotone Dietary Supplement

Flexotone is a blend of plant-based minerals, vitamins, herbs, and other nutrients to eliminate the cause of joint pain. The developer, Dr. Ernest Pramza, claims the formula can wean users off pharmaceutical painkillers. The joint support formulation is ideal for any adult that desires to improve their joint issues.

Flexotone has the proper ingredients to clear unhealthy inflammation and improve joint lubrication. Instead of masking the discomfort, aches, and swelling, the supplement treats the source of the joint issues. Dr. Ernest Pramza claims that Big Pharma knew of the joint remedy but hid it from the public to profit from addictive painkillers.

Flexotone is advertised to offer consumers pain relief and improve their joint health without medication, physical therapists, or chiropractors. Each capsule is purportedly natural, safe, and offers positive effects within weeks. Flexotone is free from stimulants, non-addictive, and unlikely to give users any side effects.

How Flexotone Works

All Flexotone ingredients are natural and science-based. Dr. Pramza states that he has worked with other researchers and medical experts worldwide to create Flexotone. The formulation works in several stages to eradicate joint issues.

Stage 1 – Restore Gut Health

Poor bowel health can cause toxins to spill into the bloodstream, where they destroy the joints. Flexotone supports joint health by preventing unhealthy gut bacteria from leaking into the bloodstream. Some of the critical Flexotone ingredients, including vitamins, seek to stabilize gut health and prevent toxins from triggering inflammations. Thiamin and Riboflavin are two essential nutrients that combat toxicity and restore colon health.

Stage 2 – Tissue Repair and Healing

Regular Flexotone usage purges unhealthy microbiomes and starts tissue healing and repair. Vitamins and minerals speed cell and tissue revitalization while also combating unhealthy inflammations.

Stage 3 – Boost Bone Health

By the third stage, Flexotone combats joint aches and improves flexibility. The blend of magnesium and vitamins strengthen the bones and prevent osteoporosis. Similarly, Flexotone improves the cartilage, therefore, boosting mobility and flexibility.

Stage 4 – Protection

Flexotone ingredients protect against future joint issues. The amino acids and vitamins in the formulation strengthen the muscles and tendons, thus protecting the users against common joint problems such as arthritis and osteoporosis.

Flexotone Ingredients

The active Flexotone ingredients include:

L-Taurine: A potent anti-inflammatory, it can benefit folks with collagen-based arthritis and joint bactericidal and anti-inflammatory issues. Several studies show that L-Taurine can improve collagen production, thus improving collagen, tendons, and cartilage. Similarly, it can enhance joint lubrication, therefore, stopping pain.

Spirulina: Most immune boosters contain these ingredients. It is a potent antioxidant that can inhibit harmful bacteria from invading the joints and colon. Similarly, spirulina provides the joints with compounds that combat arthritis and inflammation. The phycocyanin in spirulina may also alleviate joint discomfort and support the production of synovial fluid.

Thiamine: This ingredient can combat varicose issues and improve joint health in amounts of 150 mg/kg. This study says Thiamine is also effective in reducing inflammation, calming nerves, and combating joint pain. It may also aid in repairing damaged joints, particularly arthritis.

Riboflavin (Vitamin B2): is an anti-inflammatory that can fight rheumatoid pain and ease joint stiffness. Clinical trials show that it may reduce joint swellings. Vitamin B2 can also combat digestive issues, fix gut microbiome, and treat gastrointestinal ulcers. Similarly, the vitamin is a metabolic booster that can raise anger levels without giving users any nasty side effects.

Niacin: Several studies indicate that niacin can benefit joints and skin health. It works by increasing collagen production and moisturizing the dermal cells. Flexotone makers cite that niacin has been used to treat joint issues and arthritic pain. It can alleviate muscle cramps and combat fibromyalgia. Some people use niacin to treat back problems and muscle cramps. Niacin can benefit the heart, brain, and bladder health.

Folate: Most carbs and vegetables contain folate. It is crucial in boosting cellular and sexual health. Folate is also essential in repairing and renewing cells while minimizing the risk of DNA mutation. It can also combat joint pain and inflammation.

Ginseng: It can enhance collagen levels and minimize the risk of developing arthritis. Ginseng can also enhance the immune system and contains active compounds to block unhealthy joint inflammation.

Eurycoma: Also known as Tongkat Ali, it can benefit the skeletal system and protect the joints from nasty infections. Eurycoma is also known to enhance male sexual health and reduce the risk of getting osteoporosis.

The Flexotone makers state the formula contains no GMOs or stimulants and is made in the US in an FDA-approved and GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certified facility.

Flexotone Benefits

It can reduce joint inflammation, stiffness, and discomfort.

It may protect against joint and bone problems such as arthritis and osteoporosis.

Flexotone may inhibit stress and anxiety

It may improve energy levels and metabolism\

Flexotone may support immunity.

Flexotone Dosage

Flexotone is available without a prescription. The maker recommends it only for adults who are not pregnant, nursing, or using any medication. Each Flexotone canister comprises 60 pills, enough to last about a month. Customers must take two capsules daily for 3-6 months.

Flexotone Pricing

Customers can purchase Flexotone via the official website. All orders come with discounts and free shipping for bulk orders.

One Bottle of Flexotone $69.00 + 9.95 Shipping

Three Bottles of Flexotone $59.00 Each + Free US Shipping

Six Bottles of Flexotone $49.00 Each + Free US Shipping

Consumers have two months to try Flexotone’s effectiveness. If the product does not yield any advertised benefits, the maker asks that customers fill out the Return and Refund Form they received with their order and send the products back to the address shown below for a full refund of their purchase:

Product Return Address: 19655 E. 35th Dr. #100, Aurora, CO 80011

Email Support: support@flexotone.com

Conclusion

Flexotone is advertised as a doctor-formulated joint support formula. It has multiple plant-based minerals, vitamins, and nutrients to treat joint problems from the root. Per the maker, it restores gut health and prevents harmful bacteria from invading the joints. Similarly, it revitalizes the joints, cartilage, tissues, and cells, offering protection against inflammations. Customers can purchase Flexotone via the official website only.