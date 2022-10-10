Explore educational opportunities to transform your mind

The University of the Fraser Valley Open House is an informative fun-filled day on Oct. 22 at the Abbotsford campus.

Are you a high school student in Grade 11 or 12 who has applied for programs at the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV), or perhaps still exploring your options?

If so, you don’t want to miss this year’s UFV Open House!

The University of the Fraser Valley is hosting their Open House on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Student Union Building at the Abbotsford campus.

This informative, fun-filled day on campus is a perfect opportunity for potential future students and their parents, guardians, educators, high school counsellors and friends to check out what UFV has to offer.

“We are pleased to welcome prospective students and their families to UFV to see and hear about the unique learning experience you receive here,” says David Johnston, UFV’s Associate Vice President of Enrolment Management. “We hope high school students and adults who want to continue their learning journey come away from this event realizing that UFV is a place they can explore, discover, grow and be supported throughout their educational journey.”

Participants will have a chance to:

1. Ask faculty questions about programs and discover paths you might not have considered

2. Chat with current students for first-hand insights into university life

3. Tour the campus – what better way to get excited about student life than to explore the grounds?

4. Jump into a hands-on demonstration or workshop and try something new

5. Experience mini-lectures and get a taste of what it’s like to study at UFV

6. Connect with student services and recruiters to learn more about life at UFV

7. Grab a tasty bite from one (or all) of the food trucks

8. Win great prizes — including $1,000 tuition credit, bookstore gift cards, surprise bags, and more!

The Open House is a perfect opportunity for potential future students and their supporters to get a taste of life at UFV.

RVSP at ufv.ca/openhouse to be eligible for prizes, and keep an eye on your inbox for event updates and exciting opportunities.

There’ll also be a VIP Coffee Lounge for student supporters as well as free food truck vouchers, so bring your family and friends to join in getting a taste of life at UFV. (Free parking for the event)

If you’re unable to attend the Open House – don’t worry! You can book a 15-minute phone call with a student recruiter, your go-to source for questions about the admissions process, program requirements and registration. You and your supporters can also see UFV in person by booking a campus tour, held weekly at the Abbotsford and Chilliwack campuses.

“People come to UFV to challenge their thought processes and pivot as needed,” says UFV Marketing Manager Breanna Willock. “It is very common for students here to go through these transformations during their time at UFV and go out and make real changes in the community…and the world!”

Find out more on Facebook and Instagram, call 1-888-823-8734 or email: info@ufv.ca.

abbotsfordFraser ValleyUniversities and Colleges