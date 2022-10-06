Chris Rock Vancouver Tickets At UBC Thunderbird Arena

Are you ready to be enthralled by famous stand-up comedian Chris Rock as he lands in Vancouver? If you are, waste no time and look for tickets to the show, which will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022, at UBC Thunderbird Arena. The intimate setting that the 5,054-seater arena provides will certainly be a great experience for you and your loved ones as you laugh the night away!

With the 57-year-old comedian having already embarked on his Ego Death World Tour 2022, he’s set to bring some of his best jokes to the audience live on stage in Vancouver. That said, you shouldn’t wait until the very end to score cheap tickets for the event. If you do, the chances are that you’ll end up missing out on the biggest opportunity of your life.

Being part of the comedy show at UBC Thunderbird Arena will undoubtedly be a special experience. The three-time Grammy Award winner, with his racism, pop culture, and current events jokes, will keep you entertained the whole night!

Of course, it’s always a great idea to book front row tickets when the comedian comes to Vancouver for a special tour show at UBC Thunderbird Arena, located at 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard. With the show starting at 8 PM on Friday, October 21, there’s no way you can miss out on it for the world. So, ensure that you keep yourself free on this day and head straight to the arena with your friends and family for an unforgettable night!

Frequently Asked Questions About Chris Rock Vancouver Tickets

How much are Chris Rock UBC Thunderbird Arena tickets?

It’s true that the prices of tickets for the Chris Rock show in Vancouver depend upon several factors. By choosing front row seats at the arena, you could get your hands on tickets for $836. Or else, you can always choose to opt for upper-level seats, which are priced at as low as $103. That said, the average price of tickets for the Chris Rock show at UBC Thunderbird in Vancouver is $240.

How to get cheap Chris Rock Vancouver tickets?

You can easily secure some of the cheapest tickets retailing at $103 while looking for ways to attend the upcoming Chris Rock Vancouver show.

Is Chris Rock touring in Vancouver?

As part of the Ego Death World Tour 2022, Chris Rock will make a tour stop in Vancouver at UBC Thunderbird Arena.

Are Chris Rock tickets sold out in Vancouver?

You still have a chance to secure tickets for the Chris Rock show in Vancouver that will take place on Friday, October 21, 2022.

Where is the next Chris Rock performance in Vancouver?

You can attend the next Chris Rock Performance at UBC Thunderbird Arena, situated at 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard in Vancouver, BC, from 8 PM onwards.

When is Chris Rock next performance at UBC Thunderbird Arena?

Chris Rock will perform live next at UBC Thunderbird Arena in Vancouver on Friday, October 21, 2022.