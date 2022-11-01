Alleyoop Multi-Tasker Review: Effective Makeup Brush with Multiple Beauty Applicators?

Several multitaskers abound in the market today. However, most usually end up being low-quality or ineffective, unlike the Alleyoop multi-tasker. This makeup brush is made with high-quality and premium synthetic fibers. However, beyond this, there are also several benefits to using a product that can serve different purposes. This makeup brush has a blush brush, concealer sponge, eyeshadow brush, and brow brush. All these different brushes combined into just one tool will help you in ways almost no makeup brush can.

You might be someone who has many makeup brushes and needs help keeping track of their respective locations. That problem is likely to be solved with this tool. Also, it is perfect if you travel a lot and want to go around with your makeup tools. It helps save space that will be useful for other things. All you need to do is screw off the outer brushes, and you will see the smaller ones inside.

Why It Was Developed

According to the website, the Alleyoop multi-tasker four-in-one makeup brush was developed by Leila Kashani Manshoory, who had one goal: to reduce the stress of makeup routines.

In particular, it was developed to be a high-quality alternative to the brushes that claimed to be multi-taskers. The founder discovered that most of these brushes were of substandard quality although affordable. Hence it became her goal to create the perfect brush: a multi-tasker of the highest quality that sells at an affordable price.

These goals gave birth to the Alleyoop brush, which many love. This compact game changer combines everything you need in a makeup brush. Judging by the reviews on the website and the popularity of the brush in a market with other similar items, it is safe to say that the product is great. Its development was well thought out, as it perfectly meets the needs of its target audience.

Features

Multi-Tasker

This is one of the main features of the Alleyoop makeup brush that makes it stand out from other makeup tools. People usually have several brushes for each makeup step, but you don’t need that with this brush. Also, when you have limited space for your makeup kits, it might not be easy to fit them all in. This 4-in-1 makeup brush has four essential beauty applicators. Furthermore, it doesn’t just have these different applicators; they also do an excellent job and are of great quality.

The four different and essential makeup applicators it comes with are a blush brush, concealer sponge, brow brush, and eyeshadow brush. Several other makeup brushes for different uses are not in this kit.

However, the four it comes with are the most important makeup brushes you need. You can achieve a basic flawless makeup look with the brush. Even if you use other brushes for your makeup, the Alleyoop helps you save space for three. With these, you are capable of looking more beautiful than you imagined. You can achieve your desired look anytime because it is easy to carry around.

Easy Tool to Use

Due to its quality, you would not need to stress yourself to get your desired result. It has advantages that make your makeup application easy and stress-free. All you need to do is pick it up, and you are ready to use it without any special preparation. Since you won’t need to look for the brushes to use, you will finish your makeup much faster and less stressed.

Budget-Friendly

This is another important aspect where Alleyoop helps. Separately purchasing each brush in the multi-tasker would cost you way more than just buying one from Alleyoop. Also, when you buy one of these brushes and are unhappy with it, you can return it and get your money back. The warranty lasts only 60 days, but that is enough time for you to make up your mind about the product.

Additionally, the concealer has a replaceable sponge. This means you would not need to buy a new brush if it gets ruined. You can buy only the damaged part. This helps you save your money to a large extent. When you want to buy more than one from their website, they have several promos that you could use. You could end up getting a free product or big discounts.

High Quality

You might find some ‘4-in-1’ brushes on the market, but most are low quality. Each of the parts of this brush is high quality and made to give the best result. The blush brush is large and perfect for not only your blush but your contour and highlighting too. The brush is soft, making it perfect for any skin type, including sensitive skin. The quality of the brush also makes it perfect for application.

The concealer comes with a replaceable concealer sponge, so even if it gets unusable, you can easily replace it. Alleyoop offers this replacement, so feel free to order one from them.

Similarly, the eye shadow brush is of high quality. It has a flattish shape but is easy to adapt to, no matter the brush you have used before. Next is the brow brush. The eyebrow is one of the most important parts of your makeup, so you must be careful. The brush is a small angled brush to ensure you can draw your brows perfectly. The angled tip allows this to be possible.

Versatility and Uniqueness

There are two different applicators on each side of the brush, and when you unscrew them, you see the other two brushes. This means you must turn it or unscrew it to use the other brush. The design makes it very compact. Also, It is 7.5 inches long, so it can fit in most of your bags, if not all. It is thick enough for you to have a firm grip but not too thick that you would not be able to hold it well.

Pros

They ship to over 30 countries

It has a 60-day money-back guarantee

It is made of strictly high-quality materials.

Very good customer support

it is vegan friendly

You can clean it easily

Cons

They do not ship to all countries

High demand makes it go out of stock occasionally

Conclusion: Should You Buy the Alleyoop Multi-Tasker Makeup Brush?

Some cosmetic manufacturers test their products on animals, making them suffer. Some companies also use animal products in the manufacture of some of their products. However, Alleyoop makes it clear that they do not do any of that. It is cruelty-free and vegan-friendly, so anyone can make use of the brush comfortably. This shows how much the brand cares and wants the brush to be accessible to all.

In addition, the manufacturers have a vision which, according to their website, is to help you look and feel your best. This is why they always ensure they give you, the users, the best at all times. Furthermore, Alleyoop’s multi-tasker makeup brush has won multiple awards.

Finally, several people have used this product and love it. There have been reviews of how effective and long-lasting the brush is. Due to its many purposes and great features, many people are usually waiting for it to be available so they can buy it. Due to the high demand, it may go out of stock occasionally, so it is better to get this brush once you see it is available. Try out this makeup brush, and you will love it.