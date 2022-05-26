Sts’ailes pro footballer to begin 2022 season as a B.C. Lion

Jacob Firlotte’s upcoming 26th birthday is extra special – it falls the day after his first pre-season game as a B.C. Lion.

Firlotte, a proud member of the Sts’ailes First Nation and one of the few First Nations men to be drafted into the league, was picked up by the Lions this spring following his first two years with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Football has been Firlotte’s passion for many years, picking up the sport after watching his older brother play. He joined a community tackle football team in Abbotsford at the age of nine. He had a stellar athletic performance at W.J. Mouat Secondary School as a track and field and football athlete. Firlotte is a Queens University graduate. With the Gaels, he recorded 58 tackles and three interceptions in 30 games played.

RELATED: Young Sts’ailes man drafted to CFL

Firlotte – a 6’3”, 217-lb defensive back – was drafted in the seventh round as the 58th overall pick in the 2018 CFL draft. He spent a majority of his rookie season on the Blue Bombers’ practice squad and spent time as a Langley Ram in the CJFL. With the Rams, Firlotte played defensive back and kick returner, registering 11 tackles, an interception and a punt return touchdown.

The Lions will take on the Calgary Stampeders during the first pre-season game on Saturday (May 28) at 1 p.m.

– With files from Nina Grossman

AgassizBC LionsHarrison Hot Springs