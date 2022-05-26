Jacob Firlotte is now a B.C. Lion, drafted to the team earlier this spring. (File Photo)

Jacob Firlotte is now a B.C. Lion, drafted to the team earlier this spring. (File Photo)

Sts’ailes pro footballer to begin 2022 season as a B.C. Lion

Jacob Firlotte was drafted after working for Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Jacob Firlotte’s upcoming 26th birthday is extra special – it falls the day after his first pre-season game as a B.C. Lion.

Firlotte, a proud member of the Sts’ailes First Nation and one of the few First Nations men to be drafted into the league, was picked up by the Lions this spring following his first two years with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Football has been Firlotte’s passion for many years, picking up the sport after watching his older brother play. He joined a community tackle football team in Abbotsford at the age of nine. He had a stellar athletic performance at W.J. Mouat Secondary School as a track and field and football athlete. Firlotte is a Queens University graduate. With the Gaels, he recorded 58 tackles and three interceptions in 30 games played.

RELATED: Young Sts’ailes man drafted to CFL

Firlotte – a 6’3”, 217-lb defensive back – was drafted in the seventh round as the 58th overall pick in the 2018 CFL draft. He spent a majority of his rookie season on the Blue Bombers’ practice squad and spent time as a Langley Ram in the CJFL. With the Rams, Firlotte played defensive back and kick returner, registering 11 tackles, an interception and a punt return touchdown.

The Lions will take on the Calgary Stampeders during the first pre-season game on Saturday (May 28) at 1 p.m.

– With files from Nina Grossman

AgassizBC LionsHarrison Hot Springs

Previous story
Chilliwack Golf Club hosting UFV Cascades golf tournament

Just Posted

The Abbotsford Police Department is warning about a recent online “romance scam” that saw a local senior lose $270,000. (Photo by Kaitlyn Baker on Unsplash)
Online ‘romance scam’ sees Abbotsford senior lose $270K

This piece – Lace Net, 2020 – by artist Mallory Tolcher is from the series Nothing But Net. Tolcher is among four artists whose work is featured in the new exhibition Game/Culture at The Reach Gallery Museum.
Reach Gallery in Abbotsford opens new Game/Culture exhibit

Police were at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre on Wednesday night (May 25) after a fatal assault occurred. (Photo by Shane MacKichan)
UPDATE: 3 suspects in custody following fatal assault in Abbotsford

Jacob Firlotte is now a B.C. Lion, drafted to the team earlier this spring. (File Photo)
Sts’ailes pro footballer to begin 2022 season as a B.C. Lion