The battle continues against 2 ‘out-of-control’ Agassiz-area wildfires

Nearby residents on evacuation alert as fires are classified ‘out of control’

The two late-season wildfires burning in Agassiz-Harrison are now listed as out of control.

Both fires are human-caused and were reported on Thursday morning. The Limbert Mountain fire east of Harrison Mills started first with the Agassiz Fire Department and B.C. Wildfire Service battling the blaze since about 4 a.m. Sprinklers and structural protection measures were deployed as firefighters took a defensive stance due to potential safety issues involving terrain and unstable trees.

The residents along Limbert Road and the surrounding area have been issued an evacuation alert, which means they must be prepared to leave their homes in the event an order is issued. As of Saturday afternoon, the fire appears to be held at 1.2 hectares in size. There are three pieces of heavy equipment, one helicopter and ground crews fighting the fire.

The Popkum and Harrison Hot Springs fire departments are assisting with fighting the Limbert Mountain fire and handling any additional emergency calls.

The Bear Mountain fire started later Thursday morning near the Seabird Island community. the Seabird Island Fire Department assisted in fighting the Bear Mountain fire, which, being in a B.C. Hydro right-of-way, is mostly being fought by B.C. Hydro at this point.

Residents are advised to stay away from the Limbert Road and Cameron Road areas near Agassiz while firefighters and first responders are working.

Agassizbc wildfiresBreaking NewsHarrison Hot Springs