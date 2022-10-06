Permanent repairs to take place on Highway 1 between Hope and Spences Bridge

Estimated to be completed in 2024, traffic delays are expected as construction takes place to repair sections of Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon. (BC Transportation/Twitter)

Drivers between Hope and Spences Bridge will find their commute a little slow as the government begins permanent repairs to flood damaged sections of Highway 1.

Estimated to be completed in 2024, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says to expect traffic delays with the upcoming construction to repair sections of Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon. This includes repairs to Falls Creek Bridge, Tank Hill Crossing, and Nicomen River Bridge — all located near Spences Bridge.

“We have made exceptional progress in restoring our highway networks from November’s storms, and these contract awards are another significant step,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “Over the last year, I have witnessed the remarkable dedication of our ministry staff, contractors, Indigenous and municipal leaders, and people from all walks of life who have come together to support the recovery from the unprecedented floods. Our government will continue forward with that same dedication into this next phase of recovery as we build back stronger to keep people safe from future extreme weather events.”

Work is also currently ongoing to repair flood damage in the Coquihalla highway — at Bottletop, Juliet, and Jessica bridges — and is expected to be done this winter.

In November 2021, flooding and washouts damaged 18 sites along Highway 1 between Hope and Spences Bridge, including two bridges, one CP Rail underpass, two major culverts and 13 additional washouts. The damage caused by the flood resulted in Highway 1 being closed to regular traffic on Nov. 15, 2021.

