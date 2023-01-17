The Abbotsford News is hoping you will help us identify heroes in education who go “above and beyond.” (Image by 14995841 from Pixabay )

The Abbotsford News is hoping you will help us identify heroes in education who go “above and beyond.” (Image by 14995841 from Pixabay )

Help us find your Abbotsford education heroes

We’re looking for stories of people who have gone above and beyond for students

There are heroes amongst us. We see them everyday. And they deserve to be recognized.

The Abbotsford News hopes to highlight the efforts of seven local heroes in education who go “Above and Beyond” in an upcoming special publication, and we need your help to find them.

We are looking for anyone involved in education in Abbotsford – teachers, administrators, school trustees, education assistants, Aboriginal support workers, coaches, club leaders, custodial staff, bus drivers, private teachers (i.e. music lessons, dance lessons, etc.) – who has made a big difference for Abbotsford students.

RELATED: Raymond Chan much more than a teacher

Any kind of stories are welcome – whether it’s about sports and school clubs, aiding a student academically, or bringing some joy and fun to a difficult year. All we ask is that these people went beyond the call of duty.

Each person selected will be the subject of a feature article and photo in an upcoming publication in the Abbotsford News, explaining how they have affected the lives of local students for the better.

From you, we need nominations – send us up to 250 words explaining why the person you are nominating deserves to be featured. Please include your contact information so we can follow up with you and reach out to your nominee.

A small committee will be making decisions soon, so there is a Tuesday, Jan. 31 deadline for nominations. Send your nominations to publisher@abbynews.com by 5 p.m. that day.

We appreciate your help in finding and recognizing these heroes amongst us.

abbotsfordBreaking NewsStudents

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C.’s off-road sports groups revved up about impact of gondola on trail access
Next story
Man, 32, in critical condition after incident in Abbotsford

Just Posted

A drug “super lab” was busted in Abbotsford in January 2022. Three men have now been charged. (BC RCMP photo)
Drug ‘super lab’ in Abbotsford could have produced 27M lethal doses of fentanyl, say police

Correctional Service Canada officers seized more than $100,000 worth of contraband during a 10-day search. (File Photo)
Kent Institution officers seize over $100,000 in contraband, drugs during 10-day search

Shaun Deacon in a photo released Oct. 31, 2022. (BC Corrections handout)
Child sex offender Shaun Deacon back in prison, charged with 2 counts of breach

Police tape marks the area behind the Phoenix Society’s community hub centre on Monday after a 32-year-old man was critically injured. (Submitted photo)
Man, 32, in critical condition after incident in Abbotsford