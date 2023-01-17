Help us find your Abbotsford education heroes

We’re looking for stories of people who have gone above and beyond for students

The Abbotsford News is hoping you will help us identify heroes in education who go “above and beyond.” (Image by 14995841 from Pixabay )

There are heroes amongst us. We see them everyday. And they deserve to be recognized.

The Abbotsford News hopes to highlight the efforts of seven local heroes in education who go “Above and Beyond” in an upcoming special publication, and we need your help to find them.

We are looking for anyone involved in education in Abbotsford – teachers, administrators, school trustees, education assistants, Aboriginal support workers, coaches, club leaders, custodial staff, bus drivers, private teachers (i.e. music lessons, dance lessons, etc.) – who has made a big difference for Abbotsford students.

RELATED: Raymond Chan much more than a teacher

Any kind of stories are welcome – whether it’s about sports and school clubs, aiding a student academically, or bringing some joy and fun to a difficult year. All we ask is that these people went beyond the call of duty.

Each person selected will be the subject of a feature article and photo in an upcoming publication in the Abbotsford News, explaining how they have affected the lives of local students for the better.

From you, we need nominations – send us up to 250 words explaining why the person you are nominating deserves to be featured. Please include your contact information so we can follow up with you and reach out to your nominee.

A small committee will be making decisions soon, so there is a Tuesday, Jan. 31 deadline for nominations. Send your nominations to publisher@abbynews.com by 5 p.m. that day.

We appreciate your help in finding and recognizing these heroes amongst us.

