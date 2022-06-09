Heavy rainfall to continue in Fraser Valley through Friday night

Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Hope to be hit hardest by atmospheric river event

The first atmospheric river of the year is on its way.

Environment Canada has forecasted up to 50 millimeters of rain for locations near the mountains in Chilliwack and Abbotsford and up to 35 millimetres in Hope.

The 11 a.m. forecast predicted 10 to 20 millimetres of rain in Chilliwack with an additional 20 to 30 coming Thursday night. Hope can expect up to 5 to 10 millimetres today and an additional 15 to 25 millimetres tonight.

The Fraser Valley Regional District Emergency Management team is aware of the heavy rainfall and is monitoring the situation closely.

