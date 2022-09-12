Eastbound Hwy 1 between Chilliwack and Hope reopened

Highway 1 between Agassiz and Hope is open again.

Up to this point, travelers along highways 7 and 9 have reported significant traffic increases due to the localized highway closure.

Emil Anderson Maintainance tweeted that Highway 1 is open once again to eastbound traffic between Exit 135 (Route 9 – Agassiz/Harrison Hot Springs) and Flood-Hope Road (exit 165).

HWY 1 EB NOW OPEN. #HWY1 has now re-opened to eastbound (EB) traffic between Exit 135 (Route 9 – Agassiz/Harrison Hot Springs) and Flood Hope Road, utilizing a counterflow lane. Westbound traffic along HWY1 is flowing normally at this time. pic.twitter.com/sOVGXtIaOG — Emil Anderson Maintenance | Fraser Valley (@EAMOperations) September 12, 2022

Drive B.C. reports speeds are reduced to 80 kmh and single-lane traffic between Hunter Creek (exit 160) and Flood-Hope Road. Delays should be expected.

As the Flood Falls Trail fire near Hope remains active, the highway could re-close at any time.

