After two days of no buses, B.C. Transit service in Fraser Valley resumes after strike action

Job action stopped bus service around the Fraser Valley as talks between CUPE 561 and First Transit failed in recent weeks. (File Photo)

Effective March 1, normal bus service is scheduled to resume for Abbotsford, Agassiz-Harrison, Chilliwack, Hope, Mission and the Fraser Valley Express.

B.C. Transit said the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) local 561 had not announced further planned service interruptions due to job action.

“B.C. Transit is closely monitoring the situation and sincerely apologizes to customers for the inconvenience caused by this matter,” reads a statement from the Crown agency. “We understand the frustration felt by customers, and that job action is difficult for everyone involved in the region.”

RELATED: Fraser Valley bus operators serve 72-hour strike notice as negotiations drag on with employer

RELATED: Two days of no bus service in eastern Fraser Valley as job action escalates

The labour dispute between B.C. Transit’s contractor – First Transit –and their unionized employees sparked the job action. In late January, CUPE 561 issued a 72-hour strike notice, stating if talks were not successful, drivers would not be collecting fares. The strike escalated on Feb. 27 and 28 with workers withdrawing most services for two days.

B.C. Transit delivers transit services outside Greater Vancouver and to much of the Fraser Valley. B.C. Transit encourages customers to sign up for alerts at bctransit.com and to follow them on Twitter @BCTransit for up-to-the-minute updates.

– With files from Jessica Peters

@AgassizObserver

adam.louis@ ahobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Transit