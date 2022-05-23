“Concerts in the Country” lands in Agassiz in June

Summer music festivities are taking a detour to the farm this June.

The Harrison Festival Society recently announced “Concerts in the Country,” a three-concert mini-series at Holberg Farm in Agassiz from June 16 to 18.

Located at 1632 Agassiz Avenue, Holger and Catherine Schwichtenberg’s Holberg Farm was the venue for last year’s Festival of the Arts. Crowds gathered at the farm to see the best of Canadian and world music in a triumphant return to form for the Festival.

“We had such great feedback when we presented the entire Harrison Festival of the Arts last year on that property that we knew there was going to be some demand to go back,” said Festival Society general manager Bryan Cutler. “This is a great opportunity to do so.”

This concert-mini series features the traditional Nova Soctian music of Beólach on June 16 , the classical reimagining of Beatles hits with “Get Back: Unplugged” on June 17 and and the spicy infusion of North African and Afro-Latin funk of Coco Jafro

Beólach consists of master fiddlers Wendy Macslsaac and Mairi Rankin, pianist Mac Morin and bagpiper Matt MacIsaac. Beólach has three albums to their name, earning multiple accolades and nominations at the East Coast Music Awards, Nova Scotia Music Award and the JUNO awards.

“Get Back: Unplugged” brings together a world music quintet bringing their takes on the greatest hits of the Fab Four. The performers bring folk, Celtic, blues, jazz and classical music to blend with the 60s psychedelic rock hits.

“Concerts in the Country” closes out with a performance from Festival favourite Coco Jafro, who performed at the 2017 and 2018 Festivals. The musicians making up the supergroup hail from a variety of ancestries, cultures and regions ranging from North African traditional music with rhythms reminiscent of 60s music and beyond.

Tickets are available for individual shows or as a discounted full weekend pass. To find more information or purchase tickets online, visit www.harrisonfestival.com.

The Harrison Festival Society is a non-profit, grassroots organization that has hosted multi-cultural music and art events in Agassiz-Harrison – including the iconic Festival of the Arts – for more than 40 years. The annual Season of the Arts, of which “Concerts in the Country” is part, typically runs from September to May.

