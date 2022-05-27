The Cascadia Wind Ensemble performs Cascadia’s Cosmic Concert on Sunday, May 29 in Abbotsford. (File photo)

The Cascadia Wind Ensemble performs Cascadia’s Cosmic Concert on Sunday, May 29 in Abbotsford. (File photo)

Wind ensemble presents Cascadia’s Cosmic Concert in Abbotsford

Performance on May 29 has selections from Star Wars, Star Trek and more

Cascadia Wind Ensemble presents Cascadia’s Cosmic Concert on Sunday, May 29.

The concert starts at 3 p.m. at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium (32315 South Fraser Way) in Abbotsford.

The concert features space-inspired music, including three movements from Gustav Holst’s famous suite The Planets; music from Star Wars, Star Trek, and the opening of the movie 2001: A Space Odyssey; a new composition, The Sea of Tranquility; and much more – all accompanied by visuals.

Tickets, with special pricing for families, are available online at cascadia-cosmic22.eventbrite.ca, at King’s Music in Abbotsford and Chilliwack, and at the door. Visit cascadiawindensemble.org for more information.

Arts and cultureLive music

Previous story
At long last, jury gets closing arguments in Depp trial

Just Posted

The Cascadia Wind Ensemble performs Cascadia’s Cosmic Concert on Sunday, May 29 in Abbotsford. (File photo)
Wind ensemble presents Cascadia’s Cosmic Concert in Abbotsford

Volunteers, like Michael, are ready to welcome people to the upcoming Communitas shred-a-thon on May 28. (Communitas photo: Vicky Manderson)
Communitas Supportive Care in Abbotsford holds shred-a-thon fundraiser

Investigators were on scene, including with a drone, on Thursday afternoon (May 26) after two pedestrians were struck by a car at Ware Street and Bourquin Crescent West in Abbotsford. (Photo by Shane MacKichan)
Two elderly pedestrians seriously injured after being struck by car in Abbotsford

Linnea Labbee outside the Chilliwack Law Courts on April 1, 2021. Labbee was sentenced to two years less a day with two years' probation on Aug. 18, 2021 for failure to stop at crosswalk accident that caused the death of a 78-year-old woman. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
High court calls out Chilliwack 73-year-old’s ‘elaborately concocted alibi’ in fatal hit-and-run