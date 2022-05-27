Wind ensemble presents Cascadia’s Cosmic Concert in Abbotsford

Cascadia Wind Ensemble presents Cascadia’s Cosmic Concert on Sunday, May 29.
The concert starts at 3 p.m. at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium (32315 South Fraser Way) in Abbotsford.
The concert features space-inspired music, including three movements from Gustav Holst’s famous suite The Planets; music from Star Wars, Star Trek, and the opening of the movie 2001: A Space Odyssey; a new composition, The Sea of Tranquility; and much more – all accompanied by visuals.
Tickets, with special pricing for families, are available online at cascadia-cosmic22.eventbrite.ca, at King’s Music in Abbotsford and Chilliwack, and at the door. Visit cascadiawindensemble.org for more information.