Wind ensemble presents Cascadia’s Cosmic Concert in Abbotsford

Performance on May 29 has selections from Star Wars, Star Trek and more

The Cascadia Wind Ensemble performs Cascadia’s Cosmic Concert on Sunday, May 29 in Abbotsford. (File photo)

Cascadia Wind Ensemble presents Cascadia’s Cosmic Concert on Sunday, May 29.

The concert starts at 3 p.m. at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium (32315 South Fraser Way) in Abbotsford.

The concert features space-inspired music, including three movements from Gustav Holst’s famous suite The Planets; music from Star Wars, Star Trek, and the opening of the movie 2001: A Space Odyssey; a new composition, The Sea of Tranquility; and much more – all accompanied by visuals.

Tickets, with special pricing for families, are available online at cascadia-cosmic22.eventbrite.ca, at King’s Music in Abbotsford and Chilliwack, and at the door. Visit cascadiawindensemble.org for more information.

Arts and cultureLive music