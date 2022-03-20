UFV theatre in Abbotsford presents Pericles by Shakespeare

University of the Fraser Valley Theatre presents William Shakespeare’s Pericles, opening on March 24 at the Abbotsford campus. (UFV photo)

University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) Theatre presents the second production of its 2021-2022 theatre season starting on Thursday, March 24.

Pericles by William Shakespeare is adapted by Anna Griffith and Heather Robertson, and directed by Anna Griffith.

Pericles is a story about a man fleeing a tyrant who takes refuge on the high seas. In an epic tale that travels from port to port, families are fractured by circumstance and loss, but the sea that divides them is also the sea that unites.

Griffith is an interdisciplinary practitioner and an assistant professor of theatre at UFV.

“Pericles is about relationships, perseverance, and overcoming extremely challenging situations. Those concepts resonate with the times we are currently living in,” Griffith said.

“One thing that was heightened by the pandemic was how fundamental our need for connection and relationships is. The characters struggle with many of the same things we do today, and in the play, we explore how relationships propel us or change our course in life. But the play is also full of singing, dancing and even some pirates. It is a really fun piece.”

The cast consists of UFV theatre students Joshua Balzer (Pericles), Maeggan Palliyaguru (Marina), Makailla Palliyaguru (Simonides), Doris Huang (Bolt), Aimee Payeur (Bawd), Jennifer Steadman (Pander), and Rachel Tait (Dionyza).

The production will be performed live and in person at the UFV Abbotsford campus performance studio (building D), with two additional online performances via Zoom.

The production takes place at 7 p.m. on March 24, 25, 31 and April 1, and at 2 p.m. on March 26 and April 2. Tickets are $5 for students/seniors and $10 general and can be booked at eventbrite.ca.

Post-show talkbacks are held after the March 26 and April 2 productions.

Zoom performances are available April 1 and 2 at any time. Admission is free, and the link can be obtained by emailing theatre@ufv.ca.

