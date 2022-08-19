Third edition of Abbotsford Film Festival comes to The Reach

Event on Aug. 26 and 27 features selections from the Valley and beyond

The Abbotsford Film Festival takes place at The Reach Gallery Museum on Aug. 26 and 27. Each night of film screenings is followed by live music. (Submitted photo)

The third edition of the Abbotsford Film Festival takes place Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27 in partnership with The Reach Gallery Museum.

Doors open at 6 p.m. at The Reach (32388 Veterans Way) with film screenings beginning at 6:30 p.m. There is an intermission and Q & A each day. Live music from local bands follows from 9 to 11 p.m.

The celebration of the arts, innovation, and creativity in the community highlights a diverse range of stories from the Fraser Valley and beyond.

The event also includes craft beer and wine and a food truck each night.

Friday sees the screenings of the 48 Hour Film made the weekend before the festival. People write, shoot and edit a film in only 48 hours and get it shown on the opening night.

No experience is needed and teams can still register for the competition.

After the intermission on Friday, a selection of dark and comedic films – and the downright bizarre – will be shown as part of the After Dark block.

Saturday features the New Horizons block of films, starting at 6:30 p.m. These thought-provoking and diverse short films feature a variety of subjects, including race, mental health and sexuality.

The intermission will be followed by a selection of Fraser Valley films, including the premiere of the feature film Interior by Abbotsford artist Teen Daze and directed and shot by Brendan Taylor.

Teen Daze will then perform live music.

Tickets are available at eventbrite.com (search “Abbotsford Film Festival”). Visit abbotsfordfilmfestival.com for the full lineup or more information.

