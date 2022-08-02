Ken Lavigne, a founding member of The Canadian Tenors, is featured at the free Symphony in the Park on Friday, Aug. 12 at Mill Lake.

Symphony in the Park returns to Mill Lake in Abbotsford

Free event features symphony, youth orchestra and tenor Ken Lavigne

The annual Symphony in the Park returns to Abbotsford on Friday, Aug. 12 at Mill Lake Park.

The event, which starts at 7 p.m., took place in 2017 to 2019, but had to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID restrictions.

This year’s free concert honours Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee with Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance March, O Danny Boy and selections from Phantom of the Opera.

The program features Ken Lavigne, a founding member of The Canadian Tenors who made headlines with his performance at Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops Orchestra. His songs will include Nessun Dorma, Bring Him Home from Les Miserables, and Funiculi, Funicula.

Joining the professional orchestra for the event are a few senior members of the Abbotsford Youth Orchestra, who will dance the tango while performing Libertango by Astor Piazzolla.

Other crowd favourites on the program include the Overture to Carmen by Bizet, Bolero by Ravel, and West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein.

Guests are invited to bring their lawn chairs and enjoy food trucks along with music performed by the symphony led by Calvin Dyck.

Parking is available at MSA Arena (back and side lots only), Sevenoaks Shopping Centre and Abbotsford Middle School. Visit calvindyck.com for more information.

