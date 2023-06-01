The Sweeney Singers present a spring concert in Abbotsford on Saturday, June 3. (Submitted photo)

The Sweeney Singers present a spring concert in Abbotsford on Saturday, June 3. (Submitted photo)

Sweeney Singers present Music Lives On concert in Abbotsford

Proceeds from show on Saturday, June 3 benefit Food for the Hungry

The Sweeney Singers present a spring concert Saturday, June 3 in Abbotsford in support of Food for the Hungry.

The concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way. Admission is by donation.

In keeping with the theme, Music Lives On, the concert includes sacred early music, choral jazz and folk music highlighting Canadian composers and arrangers.

Featuring songs from the folk era, the singers present music arranged by Abbotsford’s Larry Nickel by three Canadian icons – Ian Tyson, Gordon Lightfoot and Rita McNeil.

The Sweeney Singers have been entertaining audiences for more than three decades. Their primary goal has been to promote excellence in music and to explore different genres, while also making it accessible to their listeners.

Visit www.sweeneysingers.com for more information.

