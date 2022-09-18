Rick Mercer arrives for the Toronto Film Critics’ Association Gala, in Toronto, Monday, March 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Rick Mercer arrives for the Toronto Film Critics’ Association Gala, in Toronto, Monday, March 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Rick Mercer wins the Leacock Medal for Humour for memoir ‘Talking to Canadians’

The book details Mercer’s rise to stardom

Political satirist and TV personality Rick Mercer has won the Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour.

The CBC star captured the $25,000 prize for his memoir “Talking to Canadians,” published by DoubleDay Canada.

The book charts the Newfoundland and Labrador native’s rise to TV stardom and details behind-the-scenes moments from small-screen hits including “Rick Mercer Report,” “This Hour Has 22 Minutes” and “Made in Canada.”

Mercer edged out fellow nominee and CBC star Mark Critch, who was up for his memoir “An Embarrassment of Critch’s,” published by Viking Canada and the inspiration for CBC’s “Son of a Critch.”

Saskatchewan writer Dawn Dumont was also up for her novel “The Prairie Chicken Dance Tour,” published by Freehand Books, about an unlikely group of Indigenous dancers who embark on a tour of Europe.

As runners-up, Critch and Dumont each win $4,000.

The winner was announced Saturday at a 75th anniversary gala dinner at the Leacock Museum in Orillia, Ont. Because the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted previous events, the bash also celebrated the winners and runners-up of 2020 and 2021.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AwardsEntertainment News

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Gallery 7 Theatre celebrates return of Abby Theatre Fest

Just Posted

Constance Hourie is the new regional deputy commissioner for the Pacific region of the Correctional Service of Canada. (CSC photo)
Change of command for Pacific region of Correctional Service of Canada

Freddy Latham is hoping to get a third term on the Abbotsford board of education. (Abbotsford News file)
Freddy Latham seeking third term on Abbotsford board of education

There are 40 pieces of art that have been created and donated by Fraser Valley artists, including this piece by Marie Bellanger, that will be auctioned through the UFV Wildlife Protection Club. Proceeds go to the Fraser Valley Conservancy. (Marie Bellanger art)
UFV art auction to support local wildlife going live

According to Chawathil councillors Deanna John and Audrey George, Chawathil was once again forgotten about by the District of Hope during this emergency despite being only a kilometre away from the fire. (Deanna John)
Chawathil First Nation says no support from Hope during Flood Falls Trail wildfire