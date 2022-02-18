Reach Gallery in Abbotsford holds Family Day event

Free activities take place at the gallery-museum on Saturday, Feb. 19

The Reach Gallery Museum hosts free Family Day activities on Feb. 19, including a cyanotype workshop. (Photo by E. Kvist)

The Reach Gallery Museum Abbotsford celebrates Family Day on Saturday, Feb. 19 with free family-friendly activities, snacks and craft giveaways

The event runs from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Reach, 32388 Veterans Way.

Family Day activities are inspired by the range of fascinating photographic processes in the current exhibitions on view. They include cyanotype photography workshops in the studio, led by artist Emilie Kvist, which run from 1 to 3 p.m.

Cyanotype is one of the oldest photographic processes in the world, and was originally used to document botanical specimens. This process relates directly to a work of art created by Simranpreet Anand in the current exhibition “a crack in the mirror.”

RELATED: New exhibitions coming to The Reach Gallery in Abbotsford

Taking inspiration from Sto:lo artist Deb Silver’s analogue photography methods, families are also invited to sit for group portraits captured by a Polaroid camera.

Visitors will then have the opportunity to turn the resulting image into a watercolour-inspired print through a mini-workshop led by photographer Luke Pardy.

In another facilitated activity, families will make a fun magnet for the fridge by transferring an image from a photograph onto a wooden surface using gel medium.

No previous photography or artistic experience is required to enjoy the day’s activities, and everyone is welcome to participate. Activities are most suitable for visitors ages five and older.

Families can pre-register at thereach.ca or by calling 604-864-8087.

COVID-19 health protocols will be in place, including face masks and proof of vaccination for 12 and older.

RELATED: The Reach Gallery earns award for kids’ book about Sumas Lake

Arts and Entertainment