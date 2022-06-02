Pacific Mennonite Children’s Choir performs in Abbotsford

Concert, titled From the Steeple to the Stage, takes place June 11

The Pacific Mennonite Children’s Choir performs June 11 in Abbotsford, including some selections from Broadway musicals. (Submitted photo)

The Pacific Mennonite Children’s Choir presents their spring concert, From the Steeple to the Stage, on Saturday, June 11.

The concert takes place at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Central Heights Church (1661 McCallum Rd.) in Abbotsford.

Singers ranging in age from five to 18, under the direction of Sonja Hindmarsh and Andrea Pederson, will perform a wide range of music. Their selections will include the sacred Freedom Trilogy; the fun, playful folk song The Fox; and one of today’s most popular worship songs, Raise a Hallelujah.

After the intermission, there will be choreographed excerpts from Broadway musicals such as It’s the Hard-Knock Life from Annie, Food Glorious Food from Oliver, A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman, the happy-go-lucky Let’s Go Fly a Kite from the Disney film Mary Poppins, and more.

The choir will also join the Abbotsford Youth Orchestra and their director Calvin Dyck for the concert.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $10 for students. They are available online at eventbrite.ca at or at the door.

The Pacific Mennonite Children’s Choir featured children from around the Fraser Valley and is an auditioned choir for unchanged voices.

Visit pmcc.ca to audition or for more information.

