New Abbotsford Film Society holds first screening

Classic horror film Night of the Living Dead to be shown on Oct. 28

Aaron Dawson is the founder of the new Abbotsford Film Society, which screens its first film on Oct. 28. (Submitted photo)

A new organization in Abbotsford that is focused on the art of cinema is screening its first film on Friday, Oct. 28.

Abbotsford Film Society (AFS) screens Night of the Living Dead at The Banquet Room, an independent venue located at Emmanuel Mennonite Church (3471 Clearbrook Rd.). Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the film starts at 8 p.m.

Founder Aaron Dawson says AFS differs from existing film festivals because it is more than a once-a-year event.

“To really grow a community that loves and appreciates films, you need to have events happening year round,” Dawson says. “My hope is that by having a full season of programming throughout the year, we’ll get more and more people interested in film.”

Dawson, a graduate of the motion pictures arts program at Capilano University and a filmmaker himself, started AFS out of a desire to have a community that appreciates film in the same way he does.

He cites the Austin Film Society in Texas, founded by director Richard Linklater, which began as a small organization. Today Austin is known as a hub for film and arts in general.

“Linklater wanted to be part of a community of like-minded people and wanted to foster a love of cinema, not just as a form of entertainment but as a form of art,” Dawson says. “I realized that I want the exact same thing here.”

The AFS will hold up to six screenings a year and will focus on independent, foreign, art-house and Canadian films.

Each screening will include a brief talk about the film, and Dawson hopes to include Q & A sessions with filmmakers in the future.

AFS has an active board that helps guide the society but the films are chosen by Dawson. His first choice is George A. Romero’s Night of the Living Dead, a classic horror film that fits with the society’s mandate of screening independent and culturally significant films.

“Night of the Living Dead is an all-time classic and one of the greatest achievements in independent cinema,” Dawson says. “And what could be better than screening a classic zombie movie right before Halloween?”

Tickets are $5 at the door and there will be concessions, including a custom mocktail available for purchase.

The full season will be announced at the screening, and guests will have the opportunity to purchase a one-year membership.

Visit the Abbotsford Film Society on Facebook and Instagram (@abbotsfordfilmsociety) or email abbotsfordfilmsociety@gmail.com for more information.

