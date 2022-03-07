Musician Pat Chessell to ring in St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Harrison

Pat Chessell is a singer/songwriter whose passion for Celtic music tinged with folk and western influences makes him one of B.C.’s prominent acts on the folk music scene. (Contributed Photo/Pat Chessell)

It’s a taste of the Emerald Isle right here in our backyard.

Harrison Festival Society has announced local singer/songwriter Pat Chessell and his band will play at Harrison Hot Spring’s Memorial Hall (290 Esplanade Avenue) on Saturday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Chessell hails from Vancouver. His passion for Celtic music has made him a well-known name in western Canada’s roots music scene. He and his band deliver gentle Celtic ballads and dance-worthy Irish rock with unparalleled skill.

Chessell’s music spans folk, Celtic-influenced pop and has hints of Americana and country/western influences. Chessell’s first gigs came as a guest of popular Irish singer Danny Burns of The Wolfound; by the time he finished high school, Chessell was playing 100 shows per year in pubs and halls across Vancouver. These days, the hard-working musician plays roughly 200 shows either solo or with his band.

In 2010, Chessell was a featured act in the Irish Pavilion at the 2010 Olympic games. He has released five recordings during the past 10 years.

The band will play two 45-minutes sets with a brief intermission between sets at the upcoming Memorial Hall show. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the show’s capacity is limited to 100 people. Proof of double vaccination and masks are required.

No physical tickets are needed to be picked up or presented at the door. Tickets are $25.50; kids 12 and under are admitted for free.

To order your tickets, visit harrisonfestival.com. To hear Chessell’s music, visit plchessell.wixsite.com/patchessellmusic.

