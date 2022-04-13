Holograms help power Our Lady Peace tour that includes Vancouver concert this spring

Alt-rock band touts ‘intersection of music and technology’ in partnership with ARHT Media

Canadian band Our Lady Peace will tour to B.C. cities this spring. (Submitted photo)

A spring concert tour by Canadian alt-rock band Our Lady Peace will feature holograms as part of “The Wonderful Future Theatrical Experience.”

The tour, advertised as an “intersection of music and technology,” kicks off June 6 in Victoria and hits Vancouver’s The Centre theatre June 9 before heading east.

The band has partnered with ARHT Media Inc. to create “a first-of-its-kind sit-down show that combines decades of Our Lady Peace music with one-on-one HoloPresence™-powered, real-time holographic conversation with futurist Ray Kurzweil,” according to a news release.

After not being able to tour for a while, Our Lady Peace singer/co-founder Raine Maida says the band has “committed to pushing the boundaries of what a live show is” on the tour.

Holograms help power the next Our Lady Peace tour, including Vancouver concert later this spring. Here's a teaser of “The Wonderful Future Theatrical Experience.”

“The Wonderful Future Theatrical Experience is poised to be the most inventive show we’ve ever attempted,” Maida stated. “Fans will feel more connected to the band, the music, and the characters involved with ‘Spiritual Machines 1 & 2’ than ever. We are finally able to introduce Ray Kurzweil, Molly, and other very special guests live in person.”

A post-concert VIP package includes behind-the-scenes hologram experiences and photo ops with the band and holograms.

In 2019, Our Lady Peace headlined Surrey’s last in-person Canada Day event, at Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre in Cloverdale.

In 2020 the band celebrated the 20th anniversary of the album “Spiritual Machines,” and in 2021 released “Spiritual Machines II,” another collaboration with Kurzweil.

