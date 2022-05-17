Gallery 7 Theatre in Abbotsford presents Holy Mo and Spew Boy

(From left) Ruthie Mackenzie, Lora-Lynn Frewing and Teagan Gibson perform in Gallery 7 Theatre’s production of Holy Mo and Spew Boy by Lucia Frangione. (Photo by Dianna Lewis Photography)

Gallery 7 Theatre presents the Canadian theatre cult classic Holy Mo and Spew Boy by Lucia Frangione starting on Friday, May 20 at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium.

The production features three well-intentioned, yet refreshingly flawed, travelling jesters deciding to re-enact the stories of Moses and King David.

Follie, the ringmaster, moves the stories along according to what she can remember. Guff adds her own unique touches like dinosaurs at the creation, and Bufoona demands to play a princess rather than King David.

Despite their frenzied antics, the troupe slowly gains a new perspective on the ancient Bible stories they are so desperately trying to tell.

Ken Hildebrandt, Gallery 7’s executive/artistic director, said the show appeared on their stage as a guest production 25 years ago.

He said the first part, Holy Mo, previously made the rounds on the U.S. and Canadian fringe circuit.

A hit with audiences, playwright Frangione decided to write a sequel, Spew Boy, where Follie, Guff and Bufoona were reunited to tell the story of King David.

“The newly developed two-part show toured around Canada and was a sleeper hit at Gallery 7 Theatre. We felt it was time to bring this show back with our own production of it,” Hildebrandt said.

Playing the role of Follie, the respected troubadour who leads the small group of performers, is Ruthie Mackenzie, who last appeared in Gallery 7 Theatre’s production of Tempting Providence.

The mischievous yet lovable Bufoona is played by Teagan Gibson, a graduate of the Trinity Western University theatre program.

Rounding out the cast is Lora-Lynn Frewing, who plays the troupe’s technician, orchestra, scenery and any other bit part that Bufoona or Follie can’t cover during the show.

Directing Holy Mo and Spew Boy is Kerri Norris, a director, actor, costumer, producer and dramaturg who holds a master of fine arts in acting from CalArts in Los Angeles.

Set design is by Andrew Potts, costumes are by Dani Dejong and the textile students at Abbotsford Christian School, lighting design is by Nigel Brooke, sound design is by Elijah Kroeker and props design is by Charlene Crawford. The stage manager is Rachel Mackenzie and production photography is by Dianna Lewis Photography.

Holy Mo and Spew Boy plays May 20 and 21 and 24 to 28 at 7:30 p.m. with matinees May 21 and 28 at 2 p.m.

Gallery 7 Theatre will announce their 2022-2023 Happy 30 (+2) Birthday Season following the performance on May 20. and a post-show artist talk will be held May 27 with members of the cast, the play’s director and the playwright.

Tickets range from $12 to $30 and are available at gallery7theatre.com or by calling 604-504-5940.

