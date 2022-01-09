Bob Saget. (Wikimedia Commons)

Bob Saget. (Wikimedia Commons)

Full House star Bob Saget found dead at 65: Orange Country Sheriff’s Office

Saget was found dead in a hotel room, authorities confirmed

Bob Saget was found dead in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, on Sunday (Jan. 9), according to the the Orange Country Sheriff’s Office.

Saget was 65 when he died and was best known for playing Danny Tanner in Full House.

Police said they were called after reports of an unresponsive man in a hotel room.

“The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene,” the sheriff’s office posted on social media. “Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Movies & TV

Previous story
Oscar winner and groundbreaking star Sidney Poitier dies

Just Posted

dsd
Abbotsford artist illustrates daughter’s ‘animal facts’ for new children’s picture book

From Tuesday, Jan. 11 to Thursday, Jan. 13, nothing but rain is expected, with temperatures ranging from a low of five degrees to a high of 10 degrees. (News file photo)
Environment Canada’s 7 day weather forecast shows no more snow for Lower Mainland

Hwy 3, approximately 32 km south of Princeton, looking north. (DriveBC photo)
Highway 3 reopens after avalanche control, congestion and slippery conditions remain

Signage at the RCMP Pacific Region Training Centre in Chilliwack on April 1, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Chilliwack man slumped over steering wheel of stolen SUV, later rams police vehicle, gets arrested