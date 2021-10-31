Fraser Valley Watermedia Society holds virtual fall art show

Wide variety of new paintings by local artists featured throughout November

Haida Queen Mist by Nan Newman is among the works that will be displayed in the virtual exhibition by the Fraser Valley Watermedia Society.

The Fraser Valley Watermedia Society (FVWS) hosts its fall art show in a virtual format, starting Nov. 1.

The show runs throughout the month at fvwatermediasociety.com and features a wide range of new watermedia paintings by local artists, including works done in acrylic, watercolour, mixed media, and pen and wash.

All works will be available for purchase by sending a request to the FVWS using the “Contact Us” page on the website by emailing fvwatermediasociety@gmail.com.

FVWS is a group of around 25 artists who in pre-COVID times met weekly for meetings, workshops, and other events and for annual shows at the Clearbrook Library.

The society also has held exhibitions of their work at The Reach Gallery Museum and the Kariton Art Gallery.

During the pandemic, the members have been working online and posting artwork on the society website and Facebook page.

This fall will see a return to some limited physical meetings of member artists.

