Fraser Valley Symphony seeks new musicians

The Fraser Valley Symphony (FVS) is seeking new musicians.

The Abbotsford-based group is looking for musicians in the following sections: oboe, bassoon, trumpet, trombone, percussion and string.

Those interested must be able to commit to rehearsals on Monday evenings in Abbotsford. They should also have a proficiency level of at least Grade 8 with the Royal Conservatory of Music.

The symphony will celebrate its 39th season and is the premier community orchestra of the Fraser Valley.

Performing alongside world-class instrumental and vocal soloists, the FVS provides a forum for auditioned musicians to present a variety of orchestral music.

Email fraservalleysymphony@gmail.com or call 604-744-9110 for more information.

