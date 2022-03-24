Fraser Valley Blues Society presents the band Mud Bay

The band Mud Bay plays the Eagles Hall in Abbotsford on March 26.

The Fraser Valley Blues Society hosts the band Mud Bay at the Eagles Hall in Abbotsford on Saturday, March 26.

The event is the first showcase of the band’s new CD release, Well Laid Plans.

Mud Bay began recording their newest CD as the pandemic hit and found it was near impossible to make progress. With no shows and unable to gather as a band, the recording and mixing were delayed many times.

Despite that, they have released three singles since December 2021 and have the full CD completed and ready for audiences to enjoy.

However, CD production is delayed until they can acquire the funds to put them into production.

Mud Bay has a 40-year history – a testament to their camaraderie and love of producing and playing music together.

The band features Mud Bay Slim, Murphy Farrell (drums), Dennis Ingvaldson (bass), Mark Branscombe (guitar) and Randall T Carpenter (guitar).

Doors for their Abbotsford show open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance ($25 at the door) and are available at fraservalleyblues.com.

