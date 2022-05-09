The city and the Abbotsford Arts Council are seeking applications for three artists that will create and demonstrate their work live during Canada Day celebrations at Exhibition Park. (Abbotsford News file photo)

City and arts council seek 3 artists for Canada Day celebration in Abbotsford

Selected applicants will create and demonstrate live during community showcase

The City of Abbotsford, in partnership with the Abbotsford Arts Council, is looking for three local artists to be a part of the Canada Day family festival at Abbotsford Exhibition Park on July 1.

The day-long event will be the first in-person Canada Day celebration since 2019 and will feature a variety of all-ages activities and programming, including a community showcase where community groups and organizations can share activities and information.

As part of the showcase, the three artists selected will be provided with a 10-by-10-foot space to create and demonstrate their work.

Artists can work alone or as part of a collective, and their work can include interdisciplinary art, social art, visual art, performance art, music or writing.

Applications are open to all Abbotsford artists and are encouraged from new and emerging artists as well as Indigenous artists, culturally diverse artists, artists with disabilities and 2SLGBTQIA+ artists.

The Canada Day demonstration will run from 1 to 5 p.m., and selected artists will be provided with a $500 honorarium.

More information and an online application is available at abbotsford.ca/public-art. Submissions will be received up to and including Sunday, May 29.

Artists encountering a barrier with the application process are encouraged to contact the city’s culture doordinator (tkozma-perrin@abbotsford.ca) by May 22 for alternative application methods.

