Bard on the Beach returns with ‘laughter and magic’ of popular Shakespeare comedy this summer

‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ is the lone production on the festival’s BMO Mainstage

The Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival site at Vanier Park in Vancouver. (Photo: Maxine Bulloch/bardonthebeach.org)

After two dark summers, Vancouver’s Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival is back in business.

The festival’s Sen̓ákw/Vanier Park stages will offer three plays from June 8 to Sept. 24, including the popular comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

The Howard Family Stage gives audiences “Harlem Duet,” Djanet Sears’ Governor-General’s Award-winning drama (June 15-July 17), and also “Romeo and Juliet,” the timeless story of two young people in love (Aug. 3-Sept. 24).

Priced at $27 and up, tickets went on sale April 20 for the three plays and the festival’s special events, on bardonthebeach.org or by calling 604-739-0559.

Christopher Gaze, founding artistic director, said it’s “thrilling” for Bard on the Beach to return in 2022 after two pandemic-impacted seasons.

“It’s time again for laughter and magic, and to that end, ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ will be our single production on the BMO Mainstage,” Gaze noted.

“This joyful production is perfect for all ages and is designed to lift the spirits of everyone who sees it. On the Howard Family Stage, our two productions highlight Bard’s commitment to artistic innovation in theatre; they both feature powerful stories told in a unique way.”

Special events this summer include VSO at Bard: Marvellous Music (June 8), Bard-B-Q & Fireworks nights in late July, “Operas & Arias: A Celebration!” dates in September, Family Days/Relaxed Performances, Wine Wednesdays, VocalEye performances, and more.

Established in 1990, Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival’s mission is to “create transformational experiences through exceptional theatre, training and education opportunities that inspire, resonate, and promote the exchange of ideas.”

In addition to the summer festival, Bard offers year-round education and training programs for youth, adults and theatre professionals in its administrative home at the BMO Theatre Centre in Olympic Village, and also in schools and community facilities across B.C.’s Lower Mainland.



